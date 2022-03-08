ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid has restored power to 97% of households after an overnight windstorm. As of Tuesday at 3 p.m., over 43,000 customers had their power restored.

National Grid said crews worked to move downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles, and other hazards. The company said their first priority is to ensure the safety of their customers.

“National Grid’s field force will continue to work through the evening and the company expects to complete restoration for remaining customers without power, primarily in Rensselaer, Schenectady, and Schoharie counties, by the end of the day with the potential for isolated and single customer outages in the hardest-hit areas being restored in the early morning hours of Wednesday,” said the company.

The company said customers should be aware of potential safety hazards such as broken limbs that haven’t yet fallen to the ground. All downed wires should be considered live and immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Electricity safety

Customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration during a power outage.

Never touch downed power lines.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide .

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272.

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home. Be sure to charge all electronics before the storm.

Use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need help during an outage.

For real-time power outages in the Capital Region, you can view National Grid’s outage map.