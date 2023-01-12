ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid was recently named an Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award recipient for four storm events. The recognition comes from the utility’s response during Hurricane Ida in 2021, a major thunderstorm and wind event across upstate New York in 2022, Tropical Storm Henri in New England in 2021, and the company’s mutual support for the Ulster County ice storm of July 2022.

“Responding to storms as safely and quickly as possible is always our first priority at National

Grid, especially as extreme weather events become more frequent,” said Brian Gemmell, National

Grid’s New York Chief Operating Officer – Electric. “We remain focused on continuous improvement of our emergency response efforts and are proud that the dedication and work of our employees on behalf of our customers has been recognized by EEI, especially so soon after the recent ‘Buffalo Blizzard’ where our crews again demonstrated their commitment to restoring electric service as quickly and safely as possible.”

Presented to EEI member companies twice a year, the Emergency Response and Recovery Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s winter Board of Directors and CEO meeting.

“Throughout the past six months, electric companies faced devastating hurricanes, unprecedented heat waves, and many other extreme weather events that impacted the customers and communities we serve,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “I commend National Grid’s commitment to restore service for its customers safely and quickly under challenging conditions. I also applaud National Grid for aiding neighboring electric companies in their times of need. National Grid and its storm response team undoubtedly are deserving of this national recognition, and I am honored to present them with these well-deserved awards.”