ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid is increasing its staffing and extending shifts in preparation for the forecasted heavy snow around the Capital Region. The snow is expected to hit starting Monday night and into Tuesday, according to Meteorologist Matt Mackie’s latest weather report.

Reminders from National Grid

If the power goes out, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home. Be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Customers with active electricity accounts can text “REG” to 64743 to have personalized alerts sent to them when an outage is detected on their properties. Customers also can text “OUT” to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, outage reporting, and storm safety information, you can visit National Grid’s Outage Central website.