National Grid postpones planned power outage in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid has postponed the planned power outage in Troy from January 22 to January 29. This comes after Troy City Council President, Carmella Mantello, emailed a request to National Grid asking to change the date of the power outage or set up a warming shelter for people in need.

“I once again implore National Grid to consider changing tomorrow’s outage of over 1,000 customers on the Eastside of Troy for the coldest day of the year,” said Mantello.

National Grid said the outage will affect affect homes and businesses on parts of Congress Street, Pawling Avenue, Pinewoods Avenue, and adjacent side streets. The full list of affected properties can be found on the Troy website.

“National Grid will continue to monitor local weather forecasts and advise on any future changes to the work schedule. I appreciate National Grid’s continued responsiveness to my office’s communications earlier this week, and their consideration of weather conditions in postponing the outage,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden.

National Grid said about 1,041 customers will be affected. Residents can sign up to receive alerts via text, phone call, or email from National Grid when their power goes out.