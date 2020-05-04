National Grid Foundation works to fight hunger

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid is stepping up to help families across the Northeast who are dealing with food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Grid Foundation is donating $500,000 to 45 organizations across New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In the Capital Region, that includes The Unity House, Schenectady City Mission, and the Capital City Rescue Mission.
The money will help provide meals to children and families and those assisting first responders.
