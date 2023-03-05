ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid crews have restored power to 70,600 customers, which is 97% of the 72,600 eastern New York customers impacted by the severe snowstorm that hit the Captial Region and the state this weekend. The storm brought 16 inches of snow and caused trees to be knocked down and damage to utility poles and electrical wires.

National Grid says customers in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties were hit the hardest and should expect to have power restored by 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Customers can check the power restoration estimate for their specific address on National Grid’s report or check outage page. Customers who are without service when their neighbors have power restored are urged to call National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or report the outage on their website.

“The remaining repairs are labor-intensive, primarily single-customer and isolated pockets

of outages,” said Matt Barnett, Vice President of New York Electric Operations. “These outages

take time because they require us to move equipment and staff street-to-street. We thank all of our customers for their continued patience and understanding as we advance closer to complete

restoration of service. Our field force will remain active in the region until the last outage is

resolved. On behalf of National Grid, I want to extend a special thanks to the police, fire, public works, municipal officials, and other volunteers for their ongoing assistance and for their support of our customers and communities during our storm recovery efforts.”