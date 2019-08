MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At its peak, about 50,000 National Grid customers lost power over the weekend. Monday afternoon, that number was down to a little under 200.

Patrick Stella, a National Grid spokesman, said they’ve seen stronger storms this summer that are quick and causing more damage.

“July and August, we’ve seen about upwards of 120,000 customers that have lost power through all these storms,” said Stella.