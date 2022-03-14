ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid has awarded digital fabrication manufacturer Digifabshop with a $100,000 economic development grant. The grant helped aid the manufacturer with its move from Hudson to the Port of Albany.

Digifabshop made the move to Albany because the company needed a larger factory and more warehouse space. The manufacturer specializes in custom architectural interiors for offices, clothing stores, restaurant chains, and other retailers. National Grid said the expansion has created 20 new jobs while retaining another 80.

“We were bursting at the seams in our Hudson location and now this building will meet our needs for several more years, even as we continue to grow,” said owner Dustin MacKinnon.

The new South Port Road location was built in the 1930s. MacKinnon said the building required a significant electrical upgrade. “The building had very little power and the upgrade accounted for more than 50% of the renovation costs. The National Grid grant was very helpful to us in getting this project done.”

The company trains team members in carpentry, upholstery, millwork, cabinet making, metal fabrication, production management, and logistics. In addition to the new employees hired after the move, Digifabshop is currently hiring.