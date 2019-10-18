National Grid announces winter heating cost forecast

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New Yorkers using natural gas to heat their homes could see a break on their bills this winter, but electric bills may go up for the season.

National Grid released its winter heating forecast on Friday.

Assuming it’s a typical winter, people using natural gas can expect to save about 18 percent on their bill from last year. But electric users can expect to see a slight jump from last year’s bill by about 4.5 percent.

However, these are just estimates, and there are things you can do to keep your heating costs low.

For example, unplugging a space heater when it’s not in use could save you $41 per month. Replacing five incandescent lights with LED lightbulbs can save you $9 per month, and programming your thermostat to run at a lower temperature when no one is home could save you $15 per month.