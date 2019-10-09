National Fire Prevention Week 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week is National Fire Prevention Week, so it’s a good time to make sure your home is ready for the colder months.

As cold weather approaches, understanding basic fire safety is crucial and could potentially save your life.

As of October 2, New York leads the nation in civilian fire deaths. Now, the Firemen Association of the State of New York, or FASNY, is urging everyone to stay on top of your smoke alarm.

“Everybody should take a few minutes over the weekend and clean the smoke detector. Take your vacuum, get rid of any dust, and check the batteries,” FASNY Sec. John D’Alessandro said. “In New York, now you cannot purchase a smoke detector with replaceable batteries. The new smoke detectors are sealed with a 10-year lithium battery in it. When the 10 years are up, you’ll get a signal from the alarm, and that’s when you know it’s time to change it.”

According to FASNY, most deadly fires occur between midnight and 8 a.m., so it’s important to ensure the alarm is on and working to keep you and your family safe, especially while you are sleeping.