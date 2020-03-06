National Day of Unplugging: How to finally take a break from your phone

(NEWS10) — Friday, March 6 is National Day of Unplugging, a day to step away from your electronic devices and take some time to relax and unwind old school, no screens required. Is there some irony in the fact that you’re reading about this on your computer, phone or tablet? Sure. But how else would you know about it?

Anyway, now that you know about today’s significance, PUT DOWN THIS PHONE and pick up a book, or go say hello to your friends and family. They miss you.

Here are some ways you can unplug, today or any day!

HOW TO UNPLUG:

Put your phone on silent or turn it off and put it away altogether

Delete distracting apps for the day

Wake up using a real alarm clock instead of your phone

Have someone hide your phone and electronics where you can’t find them

Make a plan to meet up with a friend and unplug together

Read the newspaper, book, or magazine

Go for a hike or a run

BENEFITS OF UNPLUGGING:

Better sleep

More exercise

Tend to relationships with friend and family

Make new personal connections

Leave work at work

No more comparing yourself to others on social media

