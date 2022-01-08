Nassau man allegedly bites part of woman’s ear off during domestic incident

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Nassau man has been arrested in connection with a domestic incident. The Green Island Police Department said Andrew Houck, 24, was arrested on January 8.

Police were called to the area of Bleeker Street on Saturday for a physical domestic incident. Police said a woman was found with numerous lacerations, contusions, swelling and physical injuries to her face.

The victim was punched several times in the face and was also bit several times by Houck, which resulted in part of her ear being bitten off, according to police. The victim was transported and treated at Albany Medical Center for her injuries.

Houck has been charged with assault in the first degree, a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Green Island Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 bail.

He is due to appear back in court on January 11.