Narcan pilot program launches in Greene County

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mountain Top Cares Coalition (MCC) has launched the public access Narcan pilot program in Greene County. The program will be installing “Naloxone Boxes” at local business and organizations.

The boxes include resuscitation kits containing Narcan (naloxone), an opioid receptor blocker that restores normal respiration to those who have overdosed from heroin or opioids. Each box features three kits two nasal doses of Narcan, a mouth-to-mouth face shield for rescue breathing, a pair of nitrile gloves, instructions in Spanish and English, a Naloxone Co-payment Assistance Program information card and a MCC contact and services card.

Naloxone Box (Mountain Top Cares Coalition)

The kits are free to the public and can be taken by anyone that believes that they, someone in their family, or a friend may be in danger of an opioid overdose. The kits are provided by the NYS Department of Health (DOH) as part of the state’s response to the opioid epidemic.

“We want to get naloxone out into the hands of those who need it,” said Maret Panzenbeck, a MCC board member. “The need to raise awareness, fight stigma, provide training, and ensure public access to this life saving medication is indisputable and has the potential to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths in Greene County and throughout the U.S.”

Naloxone box locations

Wellness Rx Pharmacy in Tannersville

Mountain Top Library in Tannersville

Higher Grounds Coffee in Windham

Plaza Laundry in Prattsville

Halcott Grange Hall in Halcott Center

MCC is a nonprofit organization serving people with substance use disorders and issues of addiction in the mountaintop communities of Greene County

To learn how you can get a “Naloxone Box” for your facility, you can call MCC at (518) 560-4278 or email naloxone@mountaintipcarescoalition.com.