GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Office of the Albany County Executive, there were 132 overdose deaths in Albany County in 2022. To combat the opioid epidemic, local officials unveiled a new public health initiative that may help prevent future tragedies.

Narcan housing units have been installed at various locations throughout the county. The overdose emergency kits provided by the Albany County Department of Health and Catholic Charities contain Narcan nasal spray.

Instructions can be found inside the overdose emergency kits. Narcan housing units can be found at the following locations: