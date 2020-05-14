Northeastern Association of the Blind produces face masks as part of COVID-19 response

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to the pandemic, the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany is adding face masks to their production line for front line workers.

Since the beginning of April, NABA has produced more than 8,000 masks. Workers are making the masks from protective coveralls found in-house.

“The protective coveralls that we manufacture are like those little bunny suites you see folks on TV wearing. We are taking suites that we don’t necessarily have orders on, by hand, cutting them into squares to fit the right size to make one of these masks,” said Christopher Burke, Executive Director/CEO of NABA.

Workers are also creating head wraps for the Department of Defense for soldiers to wear.

