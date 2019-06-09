NAACP Albany branch mourns loss of president Liston Cyrus

The NAACP Albany branch is mourning the loss of its president, Liston Cyrus. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 55.



“He was a very compassionate, caring individual,” explained Debora Brown-Johnson. “He had become our president in January of this year.”



Liston Cyrus came to the Capital Region from North Carolina and was a member of the NAACP—- an organization that he was deeply committed to.



“When he assumed the position of president, he jumped right in,” said Brown-Johnson. “Connecting with the city school district and reaching out them as well as being involved in the issues impacting the residents of Albany.”



She added that Cyrus was also vocal about the need for transparency and justice when it came to matters of police brutality.



Sot: He was very much interested in being involved and engaged and had reached out to other community programs. And it wasn’t just with talk, he went to other meetings. He has met with other community partners in the Albany area.



Debora Brown-Johnson will be taking over as the NAACP Albany branch president, after previously being the 1st vice president of the branch.



“The suddenness of his passing has gripped all of us,”stated Brown-Johnson. “So in terms of being prepared, that I am. It is with a heavy heart that I assume the responsibility.”



Cyrus’ services will be held on Tuesday in North Carolina.