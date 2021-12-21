MVP offering at-home COVID testing, bloodwork, other lab tests

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — MVP Health Care is offering in-home medically necessary COVID-19 PCR testing, bloodwork and other diagnostic tests to MVP members. MVP is offering the service through Scarlet Health, BioReference’s digital platform, to provide specimen collection conducted by a Scarlet Health professional in a patient’s home or office.

To use Scarlet, a member will receive a link after visiting – or connecting virtually – with their healthcare provider for a Scarlet Health professional to collect their test specimen. The specimen will then be sent to BioReference for testing. The member will be notified via email or text message when test results can be viewed through the online patient portal.

Scarlet Health platform examples (MVP Health Care)

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how patients prefer to interact with the health care system. By partnering with BioReference to offer Scarlet Health, MVP is opening the door to health care accessibility, meeting our members where they are,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “Through this partnership we are proud to enable a more personalized and convenient approach to diagnostic testing that empowers members to take control of their care without leaving the comfort of home.”

Scarlet offers more than 1,500 different laboratory tests through BioReference. For more information about the in-home testing, you can visit the Scarlet Health website.