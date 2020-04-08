MVP expands coronavirus coverage

(NEWS10) — Health insurance company MVP is expanding its services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The provider has announced it will be eliminating all prior authorization requirements for COVID-19 testing and treatment. They will also cover the full cost of testing. Any treatment costs between April 1 and May 31 will be covered.

MVP is also offering no-cost access to virtual emergency room service called My ER Now.

For those who require help with health or behavioral sciences, costs are also covered for access to telemedicine services, including MyVisitNow.

Meal delivery benefits have also been expanded for select Medicare members who meet specific criteria and may not be able to obtain food otherwise.

LATEST STORIES: