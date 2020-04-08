Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

MVP expands coronavirus coverage

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Health insurance company MVP is expanding its services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The provider has announced it will be eliminating all prior authorization requirements for COVID-19 testing and treatment. They will also cover the full cost of testing. Any treatment costs between April 1 and May 31 will be covered.

MVP is also offering no-cost access to virtual emergency room service called My ER Now.

For those who require help with health or behavioral sciences, costs are also covered for access to telemedicine services, including MyVisitNow.

Meal delivery benefits have also been expanded for select Medicare members who meet specific criteria and may not be able to obtain food otherwise.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak