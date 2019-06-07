MUST WATCH: Man reacts to door falling off a plane, landing near his home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it received a report that a door fell from an aircraft at the intersection of Pueblo Street and San Miguel Avenue which is near Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, NV.

Tony Pitts, a resident in the nieghborhood where the door landed, gave 8NewsNow a detailed account of what happened.

According to Nellis AFB, the aircraft operates from the base, but it does not belong to the facility.

Nellis Air Force Base sent the following statement.

“A panel fell from an A-4 aircraft near a Las Vegas residence today. The A-4 belongs to Draken International, who can be contacted for further information at spoteet@drakenintl.com.”

Draken International sent the following statement: