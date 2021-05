TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Federation of Musicians, the artists union for musicians on the HBO show ‘The Gilded Age’, has signed a new deal for fair wages.

The new deal means musicians who are working on the show this week will be covered under the federation’s TV and film contract.

Previously, the musicians questioned the fairness of the labor because no contract for fair wages was ever signed before they began work. Filming will continue in downtown Troy on Wednesday and Friday.