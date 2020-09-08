Music, arts venues push for federal funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Independent music venues were one of the first industries to close at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and they will be one of the last to reopen in New York State. Now, they’re pushing for federal help to stay afloat.

Following months of shutdown, music venues like the Palace Theatre in Albany are in need of critical financial relief to stay afloat.

On Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Schumer was in the Capital Region to push for that funding to be included in the next federal stimulus bill. He’s co-sponsoring the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act, which would do just that.

“Albany has become a burgeoning center for music and art, of talent and energy, and this employs thousands of people in the Capital Region in good paying jobs,” he said. “So this is a very important part of our Capital Region economy.”

A survey of National Independent Venue Association members estimate 90 percent of independent venues will have to close their doors for good without the funding.

