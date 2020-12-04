Museum of Innovation and Science announces temporary closure

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum of Innovation and Science will close its doors indefinitely on December 9. In a statement, the museum said the closure was due to the regional and national increase in COVID-19 cases.

No reopening date has been set yet, but officials say one will be announced at a future time.

For community schools and libraries, a variety of virtual learning opportunities will still be on offer during the closure. These opportunities are being supported by the Jane Golub STEM Fund.

All Museum Members will have their memberships extended by the length of the temporary closure and admission ticket purchases affected by the closure will be refunded.