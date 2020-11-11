Murder indictment tossed out for second time

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A second degree murder indictment was tossed out of court for a man accused of stabbing a woman inside her Albany apartment in 2019.

The indictment against 53-year-old Paul Barbaritano was thrown out by the judge claiming the Albany County District Attorney did not properly charge the grand jury with instructions.

Barbaritano is accused of stabbing 29-year-old Nicole Jennings in her Brevator Street apartment. Barbaritano claims her death was accidental when he tried to cut a belt that was wrapped around her neck during a sex act.

NEWS10 ABC learned that the DA’s office plans to send the case to another grand jury.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report