WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than a dozen fire departments responded to two large fires in Saratoga County on Friday.

The first took place at 15 Lake Shore Dr. in Ballston Lake. There were no injuries from the fire.

The second took place at Woodcrest Drive in Wilton.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said no one was injured in the fire. Community members have already rallied around the family that lives in the home.