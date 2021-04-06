Multiple families affected by large fire in Philmont

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Philmont Fire Department said they were called to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon. That fire spread to two houses and threatened another.

Firefighters say that the brush fire spread up the side of a multi-family home and got into the attic. The fire quickly spread from there consuming the entire building. That building is a total loss.

The fire then jumped to a neighbors shed before jumping to the house, again getting into the attic of that home. While the home was heavily damaged, firefighters say it can be recovered.

The fire threatened a third home but there was no smoke or fire damage to the inside.

Firefighters say 14 people, including several children, were displaced due to the fire. The building deemed a total loss housed five families. The Red Cross is assisting with those affected by the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the one pet involved was able to be rescued by their owner.