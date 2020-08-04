Multiple departments battle apartment fire in Menands

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Menands Monday night.

The call for the fire on Park Lane came in just before 8:30 p.m.

The first crew on scene said they found heavy smoke coming from the top floor of the apartments and traced it back to a kitchen fire.

No one was injured, and five people who lived in the apartment are now staying in a vacant apartment for the time being.

In all, five departments responded to the scene.

