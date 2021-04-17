One dead in early morning Delmar fire

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has been confirmed dead following an early morning structure fire on Bender Lane in Delmar. Officials say the blaze broke out at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, April 17.

An autopsy was completed on Monday morning. The deceased occupant of the residence has been identified as Michael Jeram, 65.

Multiple crews responded to the fire, including: Elsmere FD, Delmar FD, Selkirk FD, and North Bethlehem FD. Also assisting at the scene were Albany County Sheriff Paramedics and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS.

The structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene, however crews were eventually able to put the fire out completely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but has been ruled out as suspicious.

Additional information will be made available as it is released.