Three Capital Region school districts closing on December 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple schools in the Capital Region have announced their school’s closure for December 17. These closures come after a nationwide TikTok threat that called for violence at schools across the country on December 17.

The Averill Park Central School District will be closed after they received a threat from an unknown person or persons directed toward the District. Police are currently investigating the threat.

The Galway Central School District is closed after a school official found a door propped open. According to Saratoga County Sherriff’s Office, an unknown subject was seen in the school by a staff member. Police arrived at the scene and `searched the building. Nothing in the school was missing or out of place and the Sherriff’s Office is trying to identify the subject. All schools in the district were closed out of an abundance of caution.

The Whitehall Central School District will shift to remote learning after police investigated a possible threatening comment made by a student. It was determined that no threat was made by the student and there is no threat to Whitehall CSD. The district still made the decision to shift to remote learning because of fear from parents and gaurdians.

