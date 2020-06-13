Multi-family home total loss after Waterford fire

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A home in Waterford is a total loss after a fire Friday evening.
The fire took place at a multi-family home on Fairview Avenue.
Officials said everyone got out of the home safely, and they believe the fire began on the porch before spreading to the rest of the building.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
