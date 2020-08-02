Multi-agency search after Hudson drowning incident

Local
Posted:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Multiple agencies are currently searching the Hudson River after a potential drowning incident.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office responded to a call on Hudson Avenue in Pleasantdale at 7:19 p.m. Saturday, after a man who was seen struggling in the water went under and failed to resurface.

The Pleasantdale Fire Department, State police, Hoosick valley and Johnsonville rescue squads, and the Melrose Fire Department are among those assisting with the search.

Crews have been spotted putting boats into the water and a helicopter was also on scene.

The search is currently ongoing, and we will update this story as information becomes available.

