ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bow Tie Management, who operates BTM Cinemas (formerly Bow Tie Cinemas), has rebranded as Scene One Entertainment. The company has also bought Huck Finn’s Playland on Erie Boulevard in Albany.

“Huck Finn’s Playland has entertained generations of residents of the Capital District. The park continues to delight, and it is my goal to preserve and grow it for many future generations,” said Joseph Masher, owner and CEO of Scene One Entertainment.

Formerly Hoffman’s Playland, the amusement park operated for 52 years before closing and moving to Huck Finn’s Warehouse in Albany where it was taken over by the Sperber family.

Scene One has movie theaters in Colorado, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, and Virginia. It’s Schenectady theater Movieland 6 will change to Scene One Entertainment Movieland in the coming weeks, said the company.

“The possibilities for cross promotion between the theaters and Huck Finn’s Playland are endless. Book a birthday party at the amusement park, the birthday child gets a free movie ticket, likewise a party at one of our theaters nearby will gift the birthday child with ride tickets,” said Masher.

The company will also be relocating its headquarters from Connecticut to Schenectady. All of the theaters will either have Scene One or BTM (now “Big Time Movies”) branding. Scene One has plans to open more theaters in Connecticut, Texas, and New York, including two in upstate New York.