‘Move Out’ day comes early for colleges amid COVID-19 precautions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colleges and universities have been taking action to limit the exposure of COVID-19 with many schools suspending on-campus classes. On the University at Albany campus Thursday, there was a steady stream of students packing up and moving out.

The university’s president suspended classes Thursday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus in a 20-year-old student, who is said to be living off-campus. The student is said to be recovering at home.

The university had already announced that as of March 23 all classes would be moved online until further notice. Most other Capital Region colleges and universities have made similar plans.

UAlbany Junior, Joshua Asamoah, grabbed some essentials before heading back home to New York City.

“I just want to visit my family and make sure everything is OK with them.”

The awful irony is that he, like so many other UAlbany students, are from downstate where there are far more confirmed coronavirus cases. One student told NEWS10’s Anya Tucker, “So it’s like, do I stay here and feel safe, or do I go home to my family so I can feel more secure? I’m kind of in a bind right now.”

Also in a bind? Parents. Moms and dads who are scrambling to move their kids out of dorms and wondering if it’s only temporary.

Anya: “Do you feel you’ll be coming back before the end of the year?”

Parent Tammy Jacobs: “In my mind, if she has to come back for any reason, she comes back for a few weeks with the basic minimum.”

At The College of Saint Rose, going home is not a safe option for Cassandra Wayne, of Boston. She said her mom is battling cancer.

“I don’t even know if I can go home. Just in case I might have the virus I would have to get tested. But it’s just a scary thought, but it’s OK.”

A few businesses are offering discounts to those displaced by the precautions. U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and special rates for truck and trailer rentals. And hotels, like Holiday Inn Express Albany Downtown, are offering discounted rates for rooms with free breakfast and parking.

Back at UAlbany, there are more questions than answers, especially for students for whom studying online will be a challenge.

“My major is forensic chemistry, so I’m a little extra concerned, because chemistry and physics courses are really hard to administer online.”

