Mourners remember young boy killed, call on city to act

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mourners at a vigil for 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis, who was shot and killed Sunday, are calling on city officials for change.

“We can’t grieve because as we grieve we’re burying another,” said Vigil Organizer Tasheca Medina.

Medina met Davis at a rally to stop violence in their community. She noticed him for two reasons. She primarily noticed him because he was the youngest protester at the anti-violence rally, but she also took note of the sign he brought with him.

“His sign was completely against gun violence, and it stood out for an 11-year-old kid to sit there and write that sign,” Medina said.

When Medina heard of his death to the very gun violence that he protested against, it all brought her back to the first time they met.

“His smile was intoxicating in itself and you could look in his eyes and see that he had determination, and that he had the will and the knowledge to know that he wanted to be the change for his generation,” Medina said.

Medina and the crowd full of mourners that came out to Old 6th Avenue on Monday night, where Davis was shot. The mourners said their calls for help from the city to end the continuing rise in gun violence are being ignored.

“This isn’t even going to get their attention, all these people out here. They aren’t going to wake up,” said neighbor Mara Poole.

Poole lives across the street from Davis’s family. She said she doesn’t have faith the city will do anything to curb the violence.

“It’s normal to hear gun shots. It’s normal to hear somebody got shot. It’s normal to hear somebody got killed, and it’s sad as hell,” Poole said.

NEWS10ABC reached out to Mayor Patrick Madden’s Office regarding the community’s concerns. The office directed us to a series of tweets in which the mayor gave condolences to the family and condemned the violence.

“We get them hiding behind emails. Not once have they came outside and addressed the community to see how we can sort this out,” Medina said.

As the family continues to grieve, friends and community remembers like Medina said Davis’s death can’t go unnoticed.

“We’re calling out to sit down and come to some type of agreement or something as to where we can get change in our neighborhoods,” Medina said.

The investigation into Davis’s death is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to give the Troy Police Department a call at 518-270-4427.

