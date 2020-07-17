Motorcycle run to raise awareness of homeless veterans on Sunday

A motorcyclist passes an American flag on the route for the Ride for the Fallen 7 in near Randolph, N.H., on July 6, 2019. (Paul Hayes / Caledonian-Record / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 14th-annual motorcycle run to the Sgt. Henry Johnson Veterans House is set for Sunday at noon, in honor of Homeless Veterans Awareness Day.

The event raises awareness of homeless issues—specifically the plight of homeless veterans—and generates donations for the Albany Housing Coalition’s Veterans Housing and Services program.

Riders will gather at 10 a.m. at the Rotterdam Park and Ride. Riders must donate $20 to participate, and event organizers say car can join the procession for the same donation.

The motorcade will head down Central Avenue to the Vet House at 180 First Street. However, there will be no formal event there after the motorcycle procession due to social distancing protocols.

The event is sponsored by the Veterans Motorcycle Club NY Chapter 8 and in support of the Albany Housing Coalition, which provides for 75 formerly homeless local veterans every day. The organization supports homeless veterans with housing, employment and legal services, peer support, and skills training.

Executive Director Joseph Sluszka says, “We stand by our commitment to end veterans homelessness and we look to community support to assist us in accomplishing that goal to end a national disgrace,” he said.

