ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. If you don’t already have plans with your mom, some restaurants in the area will be open and serving specials for Mother’s Day.

The Point, Albany

The Point is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday. The menu includes:

Traditional buffet: Bacon, home fries, sausage, carrots, green beans, scrambled eggs

Specialty buffet: Gnocchi with mushrooms and gorgonzola, mashed potatoes, French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, brisket, salmon, eggplant rollatini

Pizza station

Salads: Strawberry, Caesar, Point

Sweets: Ricotta Mousse, beignets, brownies, cookies, cheesecake, Double Chocolate Cake

You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 729-5383.

The Century House, Latham

The Century House is serving a three-course prix fixe menu on Sunday. The menu includes:

Appetizers: Lobster Chowder, Century Chop, Strawberry Champagne Salad, Shrimp Cocktail

Entrees: Prime Rib, Lobster Mac and Cheese, Lobster Tail, Salmon, 1/2 Roasted Chicken, Rack of Lamb, Eggplant Napolean

Desserts: Sow’s Famous Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse, Crème Brûlée

You can make a reservation on the Open Table website.

Papa Brillo’s will be serving a pre-fixe menu on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant’s regular menu will not be available during the event. The special menu includes your choice of entree served with soup, salad, potato or pasta side, and dessert.

Entrees include:

Roast Turkey and Stuffing

Prime Rib

Baked Haddock and Scallop

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Parm

A separate kids menu includes:

Personal pizza with choice of toppings

Spaghetti and one meatball

Chicken fingers

Chicken parm

You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 663-0034.

Van Patten Golf Club, Clifton Park

Van Patten Golf Club is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. The menu includes:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, mini blueberry pancakes/mini chocolate chip pancakes, home fried potatoes

Brunch: Carving Station with Prime Rib (The King Cut), Pesto Crusted Salmon, fruit salad, vista salad, vista mixed vegetables, Croque monsieur sandwiches, Chicken Marsala, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls

Dessert: Peach Cobbler, Tuxedo Pudding Shooter, cookies

Adults can also get bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys. You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 877-4979.

Taverna Novo, Saratoga Springs

Taverna Novo will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is offering a free split of prosecco for mom. The menu has specials for both Derby Day and Mother’s Day, which includes:

Appetizers: Southern Panzanella Salad, Crab Cakes, Chilled Spring Pea Soup, Patti’s Pimiento Cheese, Old Bay Shrimp Cocktail

Brunch (only for Mother’s Day): French Toast Bread Pudding, Brunch Pizza, “Moms Are Everything” Pizza

Entrees: Polo Alla Dillon, Filet Mignon, Spaghetti with Scallops and Crumbs

Desserts: Derby Pie, Brunch for Dessert, Limoncello Mascarpone Cake, Chocolate Polenta Cake, Gelati e Sorbetti

You can view the full menu on the Taverna Novo website. To make a reservation, you can call the restaurant at (518) 886-1680.

Longfellows, Saratoga Springs

Longfellows is serving a Mother’s Day menu on Sunday. The menu includes:

Soups/Salads: Italian Meatball Soup, French Onion Soup, Strawberry Almond Salad, Kale Caesar Salad

Appetizers: Crab Artichoke Dip, Seared Ahi Tuna with Mango Slaw and Citrus Wasabi Aioli

Entrees: Crab Stuffed Salmon, Blackened Mahi Mahi, Maple Brined Turkey Dinner, Prime Rib of Beef Dinner, Surf and Turf Special, Stuffed Pork Loin, Butternut Squash Ravioli

Desserts: Lemon Mousse Cake, Vanilla Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse, Apple Crisp, Carrot Cake, Vanilla Crème Brûlée, Gluten-Free Chocolate Torte, Vanilla Ice Cream

You can call the restaurant at (518) 587-0108 to make a reservation.

Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes:

Appetizers: Oyster Cocktail, Lobster Bisque, Cornbread, Burrata Toast, Poppyseed Donuts, Lobster Dumplings, Hipster Fires, Panzanella Steak Salad, Greek Yogurt, Crab Stuffed Artichoke, Sticky Bun, Clothesline Bacon

Entrees: Bread Pudding French Toast, Carnegie Deli Hot Pastrami Sandwich, Carnegie Deli Hot Corned Beef Sandwich, Eggs Benedict, Dry Aged Burke Burger, Adelphi Omelette, Roasted Chicken, Steak and Eggs, Brunch Sandwich, Prime Rib, Lobster Mac and Cheese, Sourdough Crusted halibut

Dessert: Churros, Strawberry Shortcake Jars, Classic Tiramisu, Lemon Cheesecake

You can call the restaurant at (518) 350-7945 to make a reservation.

Chez Pierre, Wilton

Chez Pierre is serving its Mother’s Day menu from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The regular menu will also be served. The special menu includes:

Entrees: Served with choice of Beet-Blue Cheese Salad or Soup du Jour and dessert Chicken Florentine Pork Picatta Stuffed, Baked Shrimp

Desserts: Adirondack Parfait, Raspberry Sorbet, Mousse au Chocolate

Cocktails: Pama Mama, Dragonberry Spritzer

You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 793-3350.

Morgan & Co, Glens Falls

Morgan & Co is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The menu includes:

Appetizers: Tomato Soup, She Crab Soup, French Onion Soup, Tomato Salad, Candied Garlic Spare Ribs

Entrees: Eggs Benedict, Empire Eggs, American Breakfast, Roast Turkey Hash

Dessert: Strawberry Shortcake, Maple Bread Pudding, Chocolate Mousse, Oatmeal Crème Brûlée

You can call the restaurant at (518) 409-8060 to make a reservation.

The Log Jam, Lake George

The Log Jam is serving Mother’s day specials on Sunday. The first 300 moms also get a geranium and all moms will be treated to champagne. The specials include:

Featured Cocktail: Mom’s Mule

Soup du jour: Chicken Enchilada

Fresh Catch: Halibut, Sea Bass

Featured Entree: Prime Rib Oscar

Dessert: Three-layer Chocolate Cake

Reservations are being accepted from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can call the restaurant at (518) 798-1155 to make a reservation.