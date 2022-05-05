ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8. If you don’t already have plans with your mom, some restaurants in the area will be open and serving specials for Mother’s Day.
The Point, Albany
The Point is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday. The menu includes:
- Traditional buffet: Bacon, home fries, sausage, carrots, green beans, scrambled eggs
- Specialty buffet: Gnocchi with mushrooms and gorgonzola, mashed potatoes, French toast, lemon ricotta pancakes, brisket, salmon, eggplant rollatini
- Pizza station
- Salads: Strawberry, Caesar, Point
- Sweets: Ricotta Mousse, beignets, brownies, cookies, cheesecake, Double Chocolate Cake
You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 729-5383.
The Century House, Latham
The Century House is serving a three-course prix fixe menu on Sunday. The menu includes:
- Appetizers: Lobster Chowder, Century Chop, Strawberry Champagne Salad, Shrimp Cocktail
- Entrees: Prime Rib, Lobster Mac and Cheese, Lobster Tail, Salmon, 1/2 Roasted Chicken, Rack of Lamb, Eggplant Napolean
- Desserts: Sow’s Famous Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse, Crème Brûlée
You can make a reservation on the Open Table website.
Papa Brillo’s, Pittstown
Papa Brillo’s will be serving a pre-fixe menu on Mother’s Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant’s regular menu will not be available during the event. The special menu includes your choice of entree served with soup, salad, potato or pasta side, and dessert.
Entrees include:
- Roast Turkey and Stuffing
- Prime Rib
- Baked Haddock and Scallop
- Chicken Marsala
- Chicken Parm
A separate kids menu includes:
- Personal pizza with choice of toppings
- Spaghetti and one meatball
- Chicken fingers
- Chicken parm
You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 663-0034.
Van Patten Golf Club, Clifton Park
Van Patten Golf Club is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. The menu includes:
- Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, mini blueberry pancakes/mini chocolate chip pancakes, home fried potatoes
- Brunch: Carving Station with Prime Rib (The King Cut), Pesto Crusted Salmon, fruit salad, vista salad, vista mixed vegetables, Croque monsieur sandwiches, Chicken Marsala, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls
- Dessert: Peach Cobbler, Tuxedo Pudding Shooter, cookies
Adults can also get bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys. You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 877-4979.
Taverna Novo, Saratoga Springs
Taverna Novo will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant is offering a free split of prosecco for mom. The menu has specials for both Derby Day and Mother’s Day, which includes:
- Appetizers: Southern Panzanella Salad, Crab Cakes, Chilled Spring Pea Soup, Patti’s Pimiento Cheese, Old Bay Shrimp Cocktail
- Brunch (only for Mother’s Day): French Toast Bread Pudding, Brunch Pizza, “Moms Are Everything” Pizza
- Entrees: Polo Alla Dillon, Filet Mignon, Spaghetti with Scallops and Crumbs
- Desserts: Derby Pie, Brunch for Dessert, Limoncello Mascarpone Cake, Chocolate Polenta Cake, Gelati e Sorbetti
You can view the full menu on the Taverna Novo website. To make a reservation, you can call the restaurant at (518) 886-1680.
Longfellows, Saratoga Springs
Longfellows is serving a Mother’s Day menu on Sunday. The menu includes:
- Soups/Salads: Italian Meatball Soup, French Onion Soup, Strawberry Almond Salad, Kale Caesar Salad
- Appetizers: Crab Artichoke Dip, Seared Ahi Tuna with Mango Slaw and Citrus Wasabi Aioli
- Entrees: Crab Stuffed Salmon, Blackened Mahi Mahi, Maple Brined Turkey Dinner, Prime Rib of Beef Dinner, Surf and Turf Special, Stuffed Pork Loin, Butternut Squash Ravioli
- Desserts: Lemon Mousse Cake, Vanilla Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse, Apple Crisp, Carrot Cake, Vanilla Crème Brûlée, Gluten-Free Chocolate Torte, Vanilla Ice Cream
You can call the restaurant at (518) 587-0108 to make a reservation.
Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, Saratoga Springs
Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes:
- Appetizers: Oyster Cocktail, Lobster Bisque, Cornbread, Burrata Toast, Poppyseed Donuts, Lobster Dumplings, Hipster Fires, Panzanella Steak Salad, Greek Yogurt, Crab Stuffed Artichoke, Sticky Bun, Clothesline Bacon
- Entrees: Bread Pudding French Toast, Carnegie Deli Hot Pastrami Sandwich, Carnegie Deli Hot Corned Beef Sandwich, Eggs Benedict, Dry Aged Burke Burger, Adelphi Omelette, Roasted Chicken, Steak and Eggs, Brunch Sandwich, Prime Rib, Lobster Mac and Cheese, Sourdough Crusted halibut
- Dessert: Churros, Strawberry Shortcake Jars, Classic Tiramisu, Lemon Cheesecake
You can call the restaurant at (518) 350-7945 to make a reservation.
Chez Pierre, Wilton
Chez Pierre is serving its Mother’s Day menu from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The regular menu will also be served. The special menu includes:
- Entrees: Served with choice of Beet-Blue Cheese Salad or Soup du Jour and dessert
- Chicken Florentine
- Pork Picatta
- Stuffed, Baked Shrimp
- Desserts: Adirondack Parfait, Raspberry Sorbet, Mousse au Chocolate
- Cocktails: Pama Mama, Dragonberry Spritzer
You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant at (518) 793-3350.
Morgan & Co, Glens Falls
Morgan & Co is serving Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. The menu includes:
- Appetizers: Tomato Soup, She Crab Soup, French Onion Soup, Tomato Salad, Candied Garlic Spare Ribs
- Entrees: Eggs Benedict, Empire Eggs, American Breakfast, Roast Turkey Hash
- Dessert: Strawberry Shortcake, Maple Bread Pudding, Chocolate Mousse, Oatmeal Crème Brûlée
You can call the restaurant at (518) 409-8060 to make a reservation.
The Log Jam, Lake George
The Log Jam is serving Mother’s day specials on Sunday. The first 300 moms also get a geranium and all moms will be treated to champagne. The specials include:
- Featured Cocktail: Mom’s Mule
- Soup du jour: Chicken Enchilada
- Fresh Catch: Halibut, Sea Bass
- Featured Entree: Prime Rib Oscar
- Dessert: Three-layer Chocolate Cake
Reservations are being accepted from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. You can call the restaurant at (518) 798-1155 to make a reservation.