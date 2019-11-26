Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Uber teaming up to combat drunk driving on Thanksgiving Eve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber announced a joint effort to combat drunk driving on Thanksgiving Eve by offering free rides up to $10 across Upstate New York.

All New York State residents outside of New York City and visitors can enter the promo code SAFERIDENY19 into the Uber app by navigating to the menu, tapping Payment, and then Add Promo. This will unlock a free ride up to $10 that starts and ends in New York outside of New York City on Thanksgiving Eve. The rides are available between 9pm on Wednesday, November 27th and 3am on Thursday, November 28th.

“The holidays are always a time for family and celebration, but we also know that they lead to higher rates of drunk driving,” said Senator Rachel May. “The night before Thanksgiving, in particular, is a dangerous night on our roads. Everyone please find a safe and reliable way to get home. We want you to be able to celebrate the holidays with your loved ones.”

“The holiday season is a special time for joy and togetherness, but it’s also one of the most dangerous times of the year on the road because of the increased frequency of drunk driving,” said Richard Mallow, Executive Director of MADD. “By providing a reliable ride at the push of a button — no matter the time or place — Uber is helping people make better, safer choices.”

“When empowered with access to more transportation options through Uber, people are making responsible choices that result in fewer alcohol-related crashes,” said Chad Dobbs, General Manager, Uber New York. “By continuing to work with local leaders and MADD, we can help make New York’s streets safer. We hope that residents decide to leave their cars at home on Wednesday and use options like Uber to get around.”