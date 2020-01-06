Mother says unicorn face mask burned her daughter

GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local mother is asking a company to take one of their skincare products off the shelves.

Meghann Cahill purchased the Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper mask for her daughter.

Cahill says in minutes her daughter’s face started to burn. The product comes from the company Yes To, Inc. The company’s website has reviews on the product with similar stories.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the company about this incident. A spokesperson sent us the following statement:

“We have recently seen reports on social media that children have used the Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask, unfortunately resulting in skin irritation. We have also received some similar reports from adults who have used the product. We apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season. While our products are all independently tested for safety, irritation, and allergy – and while we provide both warnings and instructions on our products about the potential for skin irritation – the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns. As such, we have decided to pull this particular product off of the shelves while we investigate the complaints that we have received and seen online.”