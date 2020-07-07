Most major CDTA bus routes to return to full service

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is planning to return most major routes to full service.

The changes come as ridership during the week is at more than 30,000 per day.

Some of the routes will also see an increase in frequency to ensure social distancing can continue as well as keep the drivers safe.

The changes go into effect on Sunday, July 12.

Full schedules can be found on the CDTA website.

