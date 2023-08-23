TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twenty-nine out of 52 evacuated units at Harbour Point Gardens are now officially deemed safe for people to live in again, according to Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. Meanwhile, the dozens of people still displaced enter more than two months housed in a motel.

“Obviously, it feels good to be at the halfway point, but it would feel better to be at the finish line,” Madden says Wednesday morning.

Mayor Madden says progress is progress, but it’s been slowed as even more code violations have been discovered at the Delaware Avenue complex.

“I’m not sure if you’re familiar, but as two-by-fours go down, they don’t rest on the foundation. There’s a plate down there, a wooden plate. Some of those sill plates were rotted or missing. Some of the timbers—the two-by-fours—were damaged in the deconstruction,” he explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

“I would, as an amateur, call them structural issues,” he goes on to say.

The owners given multiple opportunities to comply with city orders. Wednesday morning, a code enforcement court judge giving them their third extension on 12 tickets and setting the new appearance for September 6.

“No tickets will be thrown out. Every code violation will need to be remedied,” Mayor Madden says. “Our priority is on the ones keeping people out of their homes.”

Meanwhile, Troy City Council showing less patience at the two month mark.

“Twenty different families have already left the complex. They are tired of living in a motel, and they’re trying to get deposits back. It is a true mess,” says Council President Carmella Mantello.

“I want to know if [the owners] are going to continue with the plan and intention they previously stated of charging the tenants rent while they’ve been displaced. They were not clear about that, and I find it very concerning,” says District 6 Councilwoman Irene Sorriento.

A judge recently threw out the council’s subpoenas ordering landlords to testify under oath at an investigation hearing, citing an unpaid witness fee. Mantello says the council will reissue the subpoenas and correct the clerical error during Thursday night’s meeting.

“I imagine their high-powered attorney will fight those subpoenas again, but we are pretty confident that the judge will rule in favor,” Mantello says of the setback.

Council members also say legislation may be on the table, but execution remains to be seen.

“I’d like to see [code enforcement] inspecting properties frequently. Not going with the minimum standards of approving certain inspections,” says Sorriento.

“Of course, we are the legislative body so we can provide the funding and pass the laws,” says Mantello. “We plan to improve anything in the code, but at the end of the day, it has to be enforced.”