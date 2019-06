SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds of people turned out for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady.

The event focused on raising awareness to the disease and to get funds to fight the ailment. Activists say Alzheimer’s is a disease that can’t be prevented, cured or even slowed.

The walkers from Schenectady, Fulton and Montgomery Counties carried flowers representing their connection to Alzheimer’s.