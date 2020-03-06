More than 40 people in the Capital Region are under precautionary quarantine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, for the first time, some Capital Region counties appeared on charts shared by Gov. Andrew Cuomo relating to the coronavirus.

The charts indicated that more than 40 people are under a precautionary quarantine because they have recently traveled to high-risk areas. There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Capital Region.

“You return from a country with CDC level 2 or 3, but you are not symptomatic; that is precautionary quarantine,” Como said. “Proximate to a person who is positive, proximate exposure is I was in a car, I was in an office with the person etc.”

Four thousand people are under mandatory quarantine across New York State. The following numbers are for those under precautionary quarantine in the Capital Region:

Schenectady County = 12

Albany County = 11

Rensselaer County = 6

Warren County = 6

Saratoga County = 4

Fulton County = 2

Schoharie County = 2

On Friday, a few local school districts also announced they have some students or staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and they are now self-quarantined at home as a precaution.

Dr. Marie Wiles, Superintendent of Guilderland Central School District, said she was notified that a household connected to Lynnwood Elementary may have been exposed, but she said no one in the family is showing signs of the illness.

Students in two separate households from the Schalmont Central School District are also in voluntary self-quarantine after traveling to high-risk areas. Those students are not showing any symptoms.

Cosimo Tangorra, Jr., the Superintendent of Niskayuna Central School District, said members of two households connected to their district are also in voluntary self-quarantine because of recent travel.

The superintendent said, while families need to be vigilant and cautious, there should not be any undue panic. In compliance with State Health Department protocols, any families returning from a high-risk area should notify their schools and their county health departments.

“This is like a flu on steroids,” Cuomo said. “You catch it the same way. The target population, who is most vulnerable is the same. You take the same precautions.”

