More than 1K cell phones collected for soldiers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The numbers are in, and officials said more than 1,400 cell phones were donated to soldiers this holiday season thanks to the Cell Phones for Soldiers collection drive.

The drive started on December 5, 2019 with drop off locations across Montgomery, Schenectady, Greene, and Albany Counties.

For every donated cell phone, soldiers were given two-and-a-half hours of free talk time with their loved ones, which is 216,000 minutes of free calls.

Local Sen. George Amedore said, “I want to thank AT&T for another tremendously successful partnership on behalf of Cell Phones for Soldiers, as well as all or our community partners who volunteered to serve as drop-off locations all throughout the district.”