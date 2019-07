SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Demolition is set to begin for nearly 12 more blighted properties in Schenectady.

Each building is beyond repair and are an eye sore in the community. Most of the buildings are located in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood as well as the neighborhoods on the city’s north side.

Capital Region Land Bank Chairman Richard Ruzzo said he wants the homes taken down so they don’t distract from people potentially moving to Schenectady.