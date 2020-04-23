Latest News

More positive coronavirus cases identified at Teresian House in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There has been an increase in positive coronavirus cases at the Teresian House in Albany.

Testing over the past few days has come back with 19 positive results, which brings the total number to 23. The nursing home said it has a separate wing for positive cases and is moving infected residents.

Families have been notified if their loved one has tested positive.

