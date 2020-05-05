Latest News

More erosion found at top of Waterford landslide

by: Chris Boehlke

Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Waterford Town Supervisor said more erosion has taken place in the past 24 hours at the top of a landslide in the town.

Four homes were affected by the landslide. Those houses remain evacuated.

Town Supervisor John Lawler said there are concerns that the land has not stabilized, yet, especially with the forecasted rain coming to the area.

He said, right now, there’s not a lot that can be done until the land stabilizes. He also added that the hill is not safe, and the town is working to keep people away from the area.

