More cuts loom if second Johnstown Schools budget fails

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A total of 19 positions at the Greater Johnstown School District have been cut as the result of a failure to pass a 35 percent tax levy increase last month.

At a budget meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr. Trish Kilburn told dozens of residents there could be more cuts if a new 14.6 percent budget doesn’t pass on June 18.

Full-day kindergarten, certain elementary programs and transportation for high school sports are on the line if that budget fails. The community is trying to raise the additional $311,000 it’ll cost to bring back sports for next year.

The district hasn’t raised taxes in years, instead using savings, but that savings will run out in 2021 if taxes aren’t raised or cuts aren’t made.

Dr. Kilburn says GJSD is in the bottom 10 percent across the state of tax levy per student.

The June 18 vote to raise the tax levy by 14.6 percent to around $9 million requires a majority vote.