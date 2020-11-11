More COVID-19 cases linked to local real estate reality show

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 ABC is continuing to learn about some positive cases connected to a recent real estate reality show. Another contestant spoke to NEWS10 on Wednesday about how during production there was a lack of COVID-19 guidelines.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said during his presser on Wednesday that more cases have been reported since “The Real Estate Commission” ended taping last week.

“We continue to contact trace. But we have three known cases associated with the production in Albany County and two additional in Rensselaer County,” he said.

A contestant who wishes to remain anonymous thought that being part of the show could be a huge break in their career.

“I joined the show because I’m young in real estate, and it seemed like a great opportunity,” they said.

The contestant said, on the first day of filming, it was not what they expected.

“I found out that I made it to the next round. They told me to report to the Desmond Hotel at 6 a.m. sharp for coffee and breakfast. It all sounded great. I got there at 6 a.m., and there was 20 of us packed in a small hallway. The hallway was also open to the public. People were coming in and out freely,” said the contestant.

The contestant said they did not feel comfortable standing so close to people for hours during a pandemic. The person said they left the show after the first day because of the lack of COVID-19 compliance.

“When I saw people walking out of the Desmond Hotel without masks on or anything, it was alarming. All of the 20 contestants were standing in the same hallway as them. It’s just not a great thing,” said the contestant.

The Albany County Film Commission oversees film productions in the Capital Region. They were not involved in “The Real Estate Commission” project. However, Albany Film Commissioner Deb Goedeke said every production set is responsible to have their own COVID-19 guidelines put in place.

“Every film crew should already have a COVID task force or a COVID committee. They should all have a process set in stone. They should also know what’s required of them and how to keep everyone safe,” said Goedeke.

NEWS10 reached out several times to “The Real Estate Commission” show producers. We have still not heard back.