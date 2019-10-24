Mopco Improv puts on show in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Attending a fun show on a weekend night is always great entertainment. But what if you don’t even know what the show is?

That’s the fun part for the Mopco Improv Theatre in Schenectady, which does things a little differently. They keep their audience guessing and on the edge of their seats the entire show.

And this upcoming weekend, they have another show titled “What Could Go Wrong?”

It’s a night of comedy with nowhere to hide because every talking point comes from the audience suggestions to fill the show. So, what could go wrong?

“We come out, we get some audience suggestions, and it just goes we play games, we do a song or two, we might even ask the audience to help us out for those who want to come on stage and help us for the game,” owner Michael Burns explained. “So on and so forth and we take a quick intermission and we make a play. No chance of anything going wrong.”

For those who are interested, tickets are on sale and doors open at 7 p.m.