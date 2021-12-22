Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holding snowmobile safety course

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is offering a New York State Snowmobile Safety Course. The course will be January 29, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office in Fultonville.

Students must be 10 years old by the completion of the class. Face coverings must be worn upon entry into the Sheriff’s Office and will be allowed to be removed during class if social distancing is sufficient.

Parents or custodians of children need to sign a permission slip. Class materials will be supplied. There is a maximum of 20 students allowed and lunch will be provided.

You can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 518-853-5500 to register.