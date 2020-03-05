Montgomery County sheriff warns of car break-ins

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warm weather means no more snow on the ground.
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith said that also means no footprints around cars or windows, so you don’t know if your valuables are in danger.
The sheriff said there have been a few break-ins in the town of Palatine. If you see someone breaking into your car, Smith advises to not engage, call 911, and be a good witness by getting a description of the person, age, height and what they are wearing.
What Sheriff Smith says would help the most is to have a list of the items in your car, but better yet, don’t keep any valuables in your car.
